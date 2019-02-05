Calentita and Summer Nights for Island Games

Both ‘Calentita’ and Summer Nights will be held during this year’s the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games, in July.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced that gastronomic food festival ‘Calentita’ will once again be organised by Word of Mouth on Friday July 5.

Summer Nights will take place on a daily basis from July Saturday 6 to Saturday July 13 and will be organised once again by GibMedia.

All events will be held at Grand Casemates Square which will be named ‘Games Square’ during the week of the Games.

“Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department, will be working closely with both producers and the Gibraltar 2019 Organising Committee in order to provide a varied programme of enjoyable events and Games medal ceremonies for the local community as well as the many international visitors coming to Gibraltar for the Games,” said a statement from the Government.

