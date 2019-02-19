Earlier this month, British Forces Gibraltar hosted the first ever Gibraltar Resilience Games, an event that saw military personnel competing to test their physical strength and mental resilience.

14 tri-service athletes participated in various components of fitness, undertaking three individual workouts and team events over the course of the day, with hopes of scoring high enough on each event to be crowned the overall winner.

Following registration, arrivals brief and warm up, the Games commenced.

Individual Event 1:

Athletes had five mins to set a three Rep Max (RM) of a clean and press from the ground.

LH Josh Brown flew straight into top of the scoreboard with an impressive 105kg 3RM, with Lt Lloyd Cardy trailing behind him at 82.5kg.

With a quick one min rest, athletes undertook a four min AMRAP, (As Many Reps As Possible), of the following: five power cleans, five front squats, five shoulder to overhead press (50kg for males, 30kg for females).

Once again, LH Josh Brown trumped the other athletes by completing five full rounds, and 10 reps.

Individual Event 2:

Athletes had a 20 min time limit to complete the following:

A 400m run, followed by 10 rounds of: six dumbbell snatches (22kg for males, 16kg for females), eight press ups (five for females), 10 box jump-overs, finishing with another 400m run.

High flyers were Cpl Shane Moreno finishing first in 12:15, followed very closely by AB Kris Treloar in 12:25. Pte Connor McGinn managed to scrape through before LPT Ryan Billington blew the whistle with a time of 19:57, and our sole female athlete PO Kelly Gooch completed in an awesome 17:24.

Individual Event 3:

The final individual event was three rounds of the following with a 12 min time cap:

250m row, 20 overhead squats (20kg Bar) and 15 sit-ups.

A speedy performance from Maj Nick Kemp saw him complete in 06:09, followed by AB Kris Treloar in 06:11. Another impressive performance saw PO Kelly Gooch complete in 07:04.

With the need to mentally and physically challenge themselves further, 10 individual entrants paired up to create five teams to enter the following two events, which took place in between the individual workouts.

Team Event 1:

Each team member had eight minutes to set a 1RM Front Squat, with the highest points going to the greatest combined team total lifted. Following a minute rest, teams had to complete as many rounds as possible of 10 partner deadlifts (120kg) and 10 synchro burpees in five minutes. Finally, after another minute rest, teams had five minutes to complete as many reps of goblet squats (24kg).

Scores were close, but a powerful performance from LH Josh Brown and AB Kris Treloar saw them come out tops.

Team Event 2:

The second and final team workout consisted of an 18 min time limit, where teams had to complete two rounds each of a 20-calorie row (basically row until you burn 20 calories), 20 barbell weighted lunges (40kg) and 20 kettlebell swings (24kg). Following a two min rest, the final exercise was a row for max distance in six minutes.

LH Josh Brown and AB Kris Treloar powered through the first part, finishing in 07:57, where Lt Lloyd Cardy and AB Rob Allison sped through the row, covering a massive distance of 1741metres.

“Each individual performed exceptionally and gave 100% effort throughout the day. Morale was high, and despite some serious competitive streaks, motivation and team ethos was on top form. Special mention must go to Pte Jimmy Bowman for his sheer determination and true grit throughout the whole day; the prime example of physical and mental resilience,” said a statement from the MoD.

With a final count of scores by Sgt Zoe Fowler, the results came in as follows:

Individual Male Winner AB Kris Treloar, Individual Female Winner PO Kelly Gooch, Team Winners LH Josh Brown and AB Kris Treloar and Outstanding Effort

Pte Jimmy Bowman.

The day finished with Lt Col Dave King, Commanding Officer Royal Gibraltar Regiment, presenting the winners certificates and prizes, and congratulating all entrants on their sterling efforts. The day was deemed a huge success, and discussions about the second Resilience games are already underway.

