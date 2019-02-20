Ballot shows need to engage with teachers – GSD

The GSD has called for constructive engagement with teachers to address their “discontent” on an array of unresolved issues in education.

In a statement the Opposition said that a recent ballot where teachers voted to pursue industrial action – if necessary – in respect of existing claims lays this content bare.

“It also shows – as was the case last year when teachers felt insufficiently consulted on the new schools – that, once again, they feel that they are not being listened to,” it added.

GSD MP Edwin Reyes said: “The GSD have been saying for some time that investment in buildings alone does not resolve all issues in the educational field.”

“Clearly there needs to be constructive engagement with teachers and their representatives not just on the issues that are the subject of this specific ballot but on a whole range of other issues relating to education.”

“The GSD is sympathetic to this desire of teachers.”

GSD Leader Keith Azopardi said: “There is still much to discuss in Education beyond the physical infrastructure and in Government we would, in partnership with teachers, undertake a review of a number of issues to improve the delivery of education to our students and maintain a high quality public service that takes account of the hard work and commitment of our teachers.”

