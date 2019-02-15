Art inspired by music

A new exhibition by local artist Paul Cosquieri opened this week at the Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art. Mr Cosquieri, pictured above right with the Minister for Culture, Steven Linares, presented a new series of large scale abstract paintings entitled ‘paintings to dance to’, inspired by the music he was listening to at the time of creating these works.

Gibraltar Cultural Services Chief Executive, Seamus Byrne, told the Chronicle the intention was to get more artists to exhibit their latest work alongside the contemporary artworks which currently hang in the GEMA gallery.

See feature on pages 12 and 13 of our print and e-edition.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

Advertisement

Advertisement