Applications invited for Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition

Local artists wishing to take part in the Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition have been invited to submit their works for consideration.

Applications are now being invited by the Royal Academy of Art in London and the first stage includes submitting digital images of the original artwork.

The deadline is February 13 at 11.59pm.

Further information to submit artworks can be found on www.royalacademy.org.uk/summer-exhibition

Out of the 12,000 works initially entered, only 4,000 works would then qualify for the second round.

Any local artists who qualify for this final pre-selection would then have to send the original artwork to the UK.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, working on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is committed to support these artists by helping with the cost of transporting the artworks to the UK.

