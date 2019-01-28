Youth Service hosts dramatherapy workshops focused on relationships

The Gibraltar Youth Service recently joined up with the experienced and qualified dramatherapist Nyree Robinson to run a series of workshops geared to different age groups.

The workshops aimed to educate young people about healthy relationships.

Through creativity and dramatherapy games, members explored issues and themes around respect, personal / body boundaries and interpersonal relationships.

Over 30 members engaged positively in the workshops and understood the concept of what a healthy relationship is.

“Healthy relationships are vital to mental and emotional well-being, and it is important that young people are provided with the right educational tools to help them at each state of their development,” said a youth service representative.

For more information on Gibraltar Youth Service please contact the Principal Youth Officer, Mark Zammit at mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or for opening times of the youth clubs, check out the website www.youth.gi.

