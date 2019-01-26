Works under way for beach volleyball at Nuffield Pool

Works to build a new beach volleyball zone at the Nuffield Pool got under way this week as Gibraltar prepares to host the Gibraltar 2019 Natwest International Island Games this summer.

The facilities should see an initial practice area ready within the coming weeks prior to the completion of the rest of the installations for the beach volleyball tournament.

Initially beach volleyball had been destined to be located at the Bayside Sports Complex.

However, after discussions between the organisers and a reassessment of the use of facilities a decision was taken, according to officials, to locate the beach volleyball facilities closer to the main Island Games Village, which will be located at Europa Point.

The decision to locate it at Nuffield Pool, although initially causing some concern due to the delays in having a practice zone ready, were welcomed as it would also add the additional attraction of having beach users close to one of the key sporting facilities.

This is expected to attract greater number of spectators at what should be an exciting tournament.

Works on the facilities started this month with the sand specially delivered from specialist suppliers who cater for international volleyball tournaments.

