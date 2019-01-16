Work poised to start on new Lathbury swimming pool

Building works to the new swimming pool at the Lathbury Sports Complex will begin next week to ensure works are completed before Brexit day on March 29.

This was announced by Minister for Sport Steven Linares following a visit to the Myrtha Pools Headquarters in Castiglione della Stiviere in Mantova in Italy last week.

Myrtha have been contracted to construct and install the 52-metre swimming pool at the Lathbury Sports Complex ahead of the Island Games later this year.

The visit gave Mr Linares and a delegation from Gibraltar an opportunity to witness the design, engineering and manufacturing processes.

Reagan Lima, the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority’s CEO, as well as Charles Savignon of GJBS Ltd, and Gavin Santos from the Gibraltar Amateur Swimming Association joined Mr Linares during the visit.

The party also had a chance to go on site at Bocconi University in Milan where Myrtha are also building a similar pool to the one they will install in Gibraltar.

Mr Linares said: “While we had every confidence in the professionalism and track record of Myrtha Pools, meeting them has further cemented the opinion that we have contracted the world leader in competition pool construction.”

“The visit to the different construction sites as well as the headquarters and manufacturing plants has provided GJBS with invaluable information and an opportunity to visualise what to date can only be seen on architect diagrams.”

“However, what I am most happy with is the fact that our Myrtha colleagues have Brexit very much at their forefront of their planning process.”

“After lengthy discussions I am happy to confirm that delivery of the swimming pool components will start in the next ten days with every item down to the last screw delivered on site well before the March 29.”

