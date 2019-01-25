Victoria Stadium will host Gibraltar’s home matches, GFA confirms

The Gibraltar FA has confirmed it will be playing its European qualifier matches on home soil, including the match against Ireland.
The decision follows intense confidential negotiations with UEFA and will lead to a number of key improvements to infrastructure and facilities in the stadium.
GFA General Secretary Dennis Beiso told the Chronicle that last December, the association had been informed that matches could not be played in Gibraltar as the stadium did not meet the criteria set by UEFA.
But he said that a GFA delegation this week made a presentation to UEFA and provided “assurances and guarantees” to ensure the matches would be played in Gibraltar.
As a result, UEFA reassessed its decision and gave the go-ahead for home matches to be played on the Rock.
The announcement made on Friday afternoon came just hours after the Football Association of Ireland had already released details to this effect earlier in the day.
In a late afternoon statement, the Gibraltar FA said it was “delighted to announce the Victoria Stadium as the venue for Gibraltar’s home matches during the entirety of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.”
Earlier this month, the Gibraltar FA revealed there had been some issues relating to whether the stadium would be used.
“As the Victoria Stadium does not currently meet some UEFA requirements in respect of the Euro 2020 qualifiers, the GFA have been involved in intensive discussions with UEFA in order to ensure that international football can continue to be played in Gibraltar,” the association said.
“The GFA’s success in bringing football back home again will involve the carrying out of further works to the floodlighting system, as well as further improvements to media and broadcasting facilities on site.”
“Gibraltar will host the Republic of Ireland on the 23rd March, Denmark on the 5th September, Georgia on the 15th October and Switzerland on the 18th November.”
In addition, the GFA also announced that Gibraltar will host Estonia in an international friendly at the Victoria Stadium on the 26th March, meaning that Gibraltarian football fans will able to enjoy back-to-back home matches on the 23rd and 26th of March.
A second international friendly has also been agreed away to Kosovo on the 10th October.
Tickets for all home matches will go on sale as from the 4th February.
The GFA will provide further information on ticketing procedures during the course of next week.
The Gibraltar FA has confirmed it will be playing its European qualifier matches on home soil, including the match against Ireland.