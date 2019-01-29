United Nations Universal Postal Union Letter-Writing Competition 2019 launched

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office (RGPO), in association with the Department of Education, launched the 2019 Letter-Writing Competition on behalf of the United Nations (UN) Universal Postal Union (UPU).

The competition is open to pupils attending School in Gibraltar and aged up to 15 years on Friday 12 April 2019.

The theme for 2019, the 48th contest, is “Write a Letter about your Hero”.

For the examination of previous winning entries, rules and entry forms, please visit the RGPO’s website https://www.royalgibraltar.post/letter-writing-competition/

Local prizes will be awarded as follows:

• 1st Prize: Trophy & £300

• 2nd Prize: Certificate & £200

• 3rd Prize: Certificate & £100

Advertisement

Certificates will also be presented to each individual school winner and any other letters meriting a Special Mention by the judges.

The overall winner will represent Gibraltar at international level in the UN UPU’s main competition for 2019.

There will gold, silver and bronze medals for the international winners.

The gold medal may be presented at UN UPU Headquarters in BERNE, Switzerland, or any other location nominated by the UPU, with the winner and parents invited to attend with all expenses paid.

In 2016, Anna Grech from Westside School received a Special Mention Certificate and further prizes from the UN UPU.

Copies of the rules and entry forms will also be made available via the schools.

Entries must be submitted via the schools no later than midday on Friday 12 April 2019.

Advertisement