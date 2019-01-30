Unite calls on Government to reengage on agency workers

Unite the Union has called on the Gibraltar Government to reengage with it on the issue of agency workers after it “bypassed” the agreed way forward by offering a number of agency workers direct employment without consulting the union.

Despite this, the union underscored that it wished to congratulate all those agency workers who have been promised permanent employment through Gibraltar Development Corporation (GDC) as a result of Monday’s announcement.

But, the union explained that following that announcement it has received a large number of calls from people “confused” by the development and expressing concern.

Unite said it believes that these concerns have arisen due to the Government’s decision to bypass the agreed way forward during a meeting held on January 17, the day after the union’s demonstration.

In a statement, Unite said it must emphasize the requirement for any employer to include any relevant Trade Union in all negotiations.

“We also need to highlight that Unite has negotiating rights for GDC and we should therefore have been included in the discussions that led to this decision,” it added.

The union has therefore called on the Government to refrain from engaging directly with employees and to involve Unite as historically has been the case with a view to a “positive, transparent bargaining process”.

The union will discuss and finalise its ‘final demands’ on the issue at a meeting of shop stewards and activists today before presenting these to the Government by the end of the week.

