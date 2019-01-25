Two hurt as masked pair target Podemos’ HQ in La Linea

Two women were treated for glass cuts after a large rock was thrown into the La Linea headquarters of leftwing party Podemos’ on Thursday evening.

The La Línea branch has condemned the attack on its headquarters, adding that a young child was in the play area at the time of the incident.

It was around 8pm on Thursday evening when the party members heard a loud noise caused by the impact.

The suspected assailants were seen driving off on a motorbike, wearing black clothing and having their faces covered as well.

Ángela Aguilera, the Andalusian MP for Adelante Andalucía, and José Ignacio García, who is the head of Podemos in Cádiz, also condemned the attack.

They said they will be taking legal action against the attackers. The incident was also reported to the Spanish authorities.

“These intolerant people who want to live in the past are not going to intimidate us,” they said.

“Instead, we are going to continue to fight for an equal society that is tolerant and has no violence more than ever.”

A statement from Podemos La Línea said: “We are not afraid and this incident will serve to strengthen our convictions that Podemos is needed now more than ever.”