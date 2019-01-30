Two arrested in La Linea ‘drugs murder’ investigation

Spanish police in La Linea arrested two men on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who plummeted from a 13th floor flat in the Rocamar building that was allegedly being used as an observation post for drug traffickers.

The 50-year old man had signs of defensive injuries and officers investigating the case ruled out suicide after collecting further evidence suggesting one or more assailants had forced entry into the flat.

Officers said the man appeared to have been punched as he clung to a window frame to stop himself from falling.

“We believe this was possibly a settling of scores arising from activity in the drug trafficking world,” a spokesman for the Policia Nacional told reporters yesterday.

The man had a criminal record including drug smuggling offences, as do the two men – aged 37 and 31 – who were arrested in La Linea.

The flat is located in the top floor of the Rocamar building at the entrance to La Linea, and its windows offered clear views of the Strait of Gibraltar, the Bay of Gibraltar and La Linea’s eastern and western seaboards.

From there, it was possible to monitor the movement of law enforcement vessels patrolling out at sea.

Inside the flat, officers seized high-powered telescopes and binoculars, pre-paid sim cards and multiple mobile phones.