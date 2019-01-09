Tight Finish to Danny Barton Town Mile

The Danny Barton Mile Road Race on Sunday heralded the start of competitive athletics races for 2019. Traditionally raced on the Sunday after the Roman Catholic feast of the Epiphany, this year’s event saw a poorer turnout than usual. In all likelihood this was due to the fact that, for the first time in years, the race fell on the actual feast day; a day that most Spanish families celebrate at home with lavish meals and an exchange of gifts. Additionally, the Gibraltar Athletics organisers had introduced a minimum age of 14 for participants as the route is considered too dangerous for younger athletes to attempt in these days of heavy traffic… FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

