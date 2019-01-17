Supply workers’ ‘crisis’ is down to GSLP/Liberals, GSD says

GSD MP Lawrence Llamas has said the “supply workers crisis” lies solely with the GSLP/Liberals with almost all such workers in the public sector having been engaged during their administration.

In a statement Mr Llamas said: “According to answers given by the Government itself, 99% of supply workers in the public sector have been engaged under the GSLP/Liberal administration.”

“Earlier this week, the Chief Minister attempted to spin his way out of the supply workers crisis by once again attempting to shift the blame on to the GSD by claiming there were more supply workers under the GSD than the GSLP/Liberals employ today.”

“Unfortunately for Mr Picardo and his administration, the whole of Gibraltar can see right through the smoke and mirrors.”

Mr Llamas said Gibraltar needs clarity, honesty and leadership from their politicians, adding: “We simply cannot afford this attitude of blame shifting and childishness. We need, and should have nothing less than full transparency with regards the state of our economy and its worker, together with detailed explanations for each issue of concern.”

“Success has many owners, but failure is always an orphan and this attitude is simply unsustainable, we must be mature enough to embrace both sides of the equation.”

He added that the GSD acknowledged that the GSLP/Liberals permanently employed school lunch supervisors and teachers covering vacancies and committed to providing cover for long term sick and maternity leave in the wider civil service as well as expanded domiciliary care.

“The issue however is that labour is being provided in a way that produces systematic erosion of workers rights in various ways and agency companies are benefiting at the taxpayer’s expense.”

“There are practices that need to be addressed and this is what the Unions have been highlighting also,” he said.

