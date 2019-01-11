Spanish police seize 6,000lb of marijuana heading to UK and Netherlands

By Associated Press Reporters

Spanish police say they have seized 2,700kg (6,000lb) of marijuana bound for the UK and the Netherlands.

The Interior Ministry said Civil Guard officers in Barcelona arrested 25 people in the operation, which the ministry said was the largest seizure of marijuana in Spain.

The statement said the marijuana was grown and processed in Spain’s north-eastern region and then taken out of the country by truck.

Police believe the gang was led by British and Dutch smugglers.

The gang used front companies to run the cross-border trucking operation, concealing the drugs beneath goods such as sports equipment, home furnishings, animal feed and vegetables.

The statement did not identify those arrested or say when the arrests occurred.