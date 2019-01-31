Pro-life petition tabled in Parliament

A petition by the Gibraltar Pro-Life Movement was presented yesterday to the Gibraltar Parliament.

It requests parliament to recognise the pre-born’s indisputable right to life in respect of any amendment to the law on abortion in Gibraltar.

The petition, signed by 102 people, was tabled by government minister Dr John Cortes on behalf of fellow minister Albert Isola and was supported by GSD MPs Daniel Feetham and Edwin Reyes.

Annexed to the parliamentary petition was the one which collected 6,285 signatures and represents 36.4 % of those who voted at the last election.

Advertisement

This petition also asks that any change in Gibraltar law should recognise the pre-born’s indisputable right to life.

“The Gibraltar Pro-Life Movement is strengthened by the solid support that we have received across our community and we do not doubt that Gibraltar is, in its essence pro-life,” the group said in a statement.

“The right to life is the most fundamental of all rights. No other right makes sense if life is not protected.”

“It is fitting that Gibraltarians yet to be born will know that this generation of ours kept them firmly in our minds and held them closely to our hearts and that this be recorded in the Parliament of our people.”

“We are encouraged by our success stories in continuing to support women and their families and will work hard to encourage present and future governments to implement social policies that support women and families.”

“The Gibraltar Pro-Life Movement will not relent in its mission to ensure that the right to life and legal protection of unborn Gibraltarians continues to be respected.”

Advertisement