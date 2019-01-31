Police raids across the Campo end in 17 arrests for drug trafficking

Seventeen people were yesterday arrested for drug offences in the Campo de Gibraltar in a series of raids by the Spanish police and customs officers.

More than 200 officers were involved in the huge crack down on drug crime in a secret operation called Lupita authorised by Algeciras courts.

A total of 23 houses were raided in Algeciras, La Línea, Los Barrios, Chiclana de la Frontera and Madrid since 7am yesterday morning.

The 17 individuals were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, for being members of a criminal organisation and money laundering charges.

Most of those arrested are being held in police cells until their first appearance in court.