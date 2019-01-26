Plans filed to re-develop ex-MoD properties at Europa Walks

BV Homes are seeking outline planning permission for 22 townhouses and six villas at Europa Walks with communal recreational areas.

There will be a landscaped podium, swimming pool, parking and other recreations areas.

The proposed scheme is on the site of the ex-MoD properties known as Europa Walks Estate.

The total site area is approximately 8463 meters squared with 88% of it being used for residential and the remainder for the pool and recreation area.

The will be 106 car parking spaces, 74 of which will be covered, 13 garages under the podium, 13 garages for the Type A townhouses and six car ports for the villas. Each home will have at least one parking space and the remaining 78 spaces/garages will be for offered for sale.

Type A townhouses will have a ground floor plus two storeys and basement parking underneath

Type B townhouses will have a ground floor plus two storeys located on top of the podium.

The villas will have ground, plus two storeys and car ports.

The new residents-only communal area will have swimming pools, changing rooms, and a children’s play area with planted landscaping.

The perimeter of the communal area will be planted with shrubs and bushes providing some visual and acoustic barriers between the area , wind, parking and surrounding homes.

The NAAFI would be demolished but the electrical substation will remain in place.

Images by AKS Architects & Engineers.

