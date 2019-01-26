Nook Gallery launches ‘Watercolours by Genny Whiteland’ exhibition

Local artist Genny Whiteland recently opened her exhibition featuring new watercolour paintings at the Nook Gallery.

Ms Whiteland has been involved in the arts locally since she came back to Gibraltar in the late 1980s.

Over the years she has organised numerous exhibitions and was instrumental in reviving the life drawing sessions and the Fine Arts Association.

Watercolours are a bit of a change for Ms Whiteland.

At college she painted in oils and acrylics, but had a long break from painting when she started to teach.

Now retired Ms Whiteland wanted to get back to painting and began lessons with Deborah Lawson in watercolour techniques.

After getting to grips with Watercolour techniques Ms Whiteland was encouraged to hold her own exhibition at the Nook Gallery.

The Nook Gallery is situated within the Arts and Crafts shop at Casemates Square.

The exhibition is open to the public until mid-February.

