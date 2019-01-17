New pedestrian crossings

A series of pedestrian improvements will be introduced in phases to help improve pedestrian safety and increase pedestrian options in the area of Market Place, Corral Road and Glacis Road.

The new amendments has been announced by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Planning has announced and is in keeping with the recommendations of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport & Parking Plan.

A new zebra crossing on Corral Road has been introduced underneath Smith Dorrien Bridge.

“This new crossing will provide a means of safe crossing for pedestrians travelling to and from Market Place. This crossing is greatly needed in this area which lacks a safe pedestrian route,” said a Government statement.

A further zebra crossing has been introduced on Corral Road providing a safe crossing between Market Place Terminus and West Place of Arms.

The existing layby will be converted into a new motorcycle bay to complement the recent additions of motorcycle bays within the Town Centre. A loading bay has been re-provided in a more suitable and safer location just across the road.

Further potential pedestrian improvements are being studied in an attempt to provide safe alternative routes around the area of Waterport Roundabout, Corral Road and Glacis Road.

These works would be carried out in phases in order to minimise disruption in the area.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, Paul Balban, said: “I am delighted to see the introduction of these two new zebra crossings, providing much needed pedestrian improvements at Corral Road and Market Place. These changes have been implemented as part of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan study and I am sure that these additions will be welcomed by members of the community.”

