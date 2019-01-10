Mons Calpe grab key points in battle for third place

Mons Calpe started 2019 with two significant boosts. Just twenty four hours after their Intermediate league team made it to the finals of the Intermediate Cup the senior team stepped up to go fourth in the league.
Monday saw them play Gibraltar Phoenix, a side which they had ended 2018 equal in points to alongside Gibraltar United. With all three teams trying to close the gap with St Josephs Mons Calpe and Gibraltar Phoenix knew that Gibraltar United’s failure to get all three points against Lynx had opened up the way for any of the two to get an early 2019 advantage… FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS
