The Gibraltar Defence Police Dog Section recently inaugurated a Military Working Dog Memorial at Devil’s Tower Camp.

“Many Police Forces around the world treat their Police dogs as they would any other serving member of the Police Force, and quite rightly so”, said a statement from the GDP.

“The GDP officers in Gibraltar are no different and hold the same regard and respect for their dogs, both present and past. These working dogs – Police dogs – have dedicated their lives to the Police Service,” the statement added.

With this in mind, the GDP Dog Section took the decision to build a dedicated Working Dog Memorial (Resting Place) for the GDP’s military working dogs.

The Dog Memorial is a permanent place where the section handlers and other personnel can visit at any time and pay their respects to all the dogs that have served in the GDP with enduring loyalty.

The GDP Dog Section thank D & H Ceramics for its donation of materials towards the construction of the Memorial. It also gave special thanks also to PC Melvyn Brier, one of the GDP dog handlers, who gave up much of his own time to complete the task to provide the dedicated resting place for the working dogs.

