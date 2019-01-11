Maritime week Gibraltar 2019

The Gibraltar Port Authority and Petrospot, together with the Gibraltar Government, Gibraltar Maritime Administration and other local stakeholders have joined forces to create the inaugural Maritime Week Gibraltar, a major new biennial event.

This event will be designed to showcase and promote Gibraltar’s thriving maritime sector to a wider international audience with the aim of driving more maritime-related business into Gibraltar for the benefit of every stakeholder on the Rock.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Petrospot and the Gibraltar Port Authority in this regard.

Petrospot is one of the maritime industry’s most well known event planners with a proven track record on delivering premium maritime events.

Maritime Week Gibraltar, which will be held during the week of June 24-28, 2019, will showcase Gibraltar’s role as a key global maritime centre. Reinforcing Gibraltar’s status as the Mediterranean’s premier bunkering hub as well as highlighting the maritime expertise and facilities available locally including legal and financial services.

Petrospot and the GPA hosted an introductory briefing session at the Wessex Lounge where they talked to representatives from the Maritime Industry, Tourist Board, Legal and Financial community and University of Gibraltar with the aim of involving stakeholders from the beginning so that they helped to shape the event to promote Gibraltar’s maritime industry at its best.

Llewellyn Bankes-Hughes, Managing Director of UK-based Petrospot said, “Gibraltar is already well-known worldwide for its exceptional bunkering facilities which have made it the top refuelling location in the Mediterranean.”

“However, Gibraltar’s thriving maritime sector has so much more to offer the global shipping community, from drydock and agency to legal services, slops and debunkering facilities, hull and tank cleaning , crew change, training and so much more. Maritime Week Gibraltar is designed to show to the world what Gibraltar’s maritime sector is capable of.”

The Minister for the Port, Gilbert Licudi added, hoped this event would provide a fantastic opportunity for local organisations to engage with the international maritime community, offering them the perfect platform to show the very best of what Gibraltar has to offer, and he was delighted with Petrospot’s involvement in this project which he was sure would be a great success.

