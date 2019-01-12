Maribel Matthews exhibits art at London Gallery

Local artist Maribel Matthews is currently exhibiting some of her environmentally conscious works at a collective exhibition at the Coningsby Gallery in London.

Her current work is in an expressionist style and sets out to raise awareness about the environment.

The paintings convey her message on how environmental excesses impact on our planet’s weather and climate.

Advertisement

At the exhibition Ms Matthews met the curator Chantal Lora who invited her to take part in a similar exhibition in June.

“It was very well received and there was a lot of interest in my work,” said Ms Matthews.

“I met many interesting artists and told them all about Gibraltar.”

She added she was “very happy and satisfied” with the outcome.

Ms Matthews artworks were exhibition as part of ‘Bella’ an art exhibition organised by the Monteoliveto Gallery.

The exhibition is part of the ‘Cities of Europe’ project featuring high quality prints, small works, etchings and photographs.

Other artists exhibiting in the collective included Benny De Grove, Elouise de Susanne, Roger De Tanios, Fabrizio Fontana and Paolo Loschi, Megan Janine Harmer, Ian Kingsford-Smith, Benedicte Klene, Serenella Sossi, Alissa Thor and Fuivio Tornese.

In the past Ms Matthews has exhibited her works London, New York and Switzerland, as well as in her home ground of Gibraltar.

She has exhibited at the Clarendon in the Gibraltar Artists Exhibition during Gibraltar week, and also at the Strand, in Gibraltar House, for collective exhibition called ‘Useless Mouths’.

In 2017 she exhibited at the New York Gallery in an exhibition titled ‘unbound perspectives’, and again in 2018 with ‘Spring Awakenings’.

Last year she also exhibited at an Expo in New York and at the Basel Biennale in Switzerland.

The exhibition will remain open until January 12. The Gallery is situated in Tottenham Street, Fitzrovia, London.

Advertisement