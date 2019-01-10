LNG carrier rehearses docking at new power station

Gibraltar’s new gas-fuelled power station welcomed its first liquefied natural gas carrier this week as part of safety trials in the run-up to the start of operations.

The vessel Coral Methane rehearsed docking procedures at the new terminal at the end of the North Mole.

The operation provided an opportunity for staff to test the terminal’s special loading arm and its safety systems as the vessel unloaded a small volume of LNG cargo.

“This has been another exciting step on the way to producing our energy in a much cleaner and more efficient way,” said Dr John Cortes, the Environment, Energy and for Climate Change.

“Last night gave us the chance to take on some gas, thus testing our unloading systems and procedures in the most realistic manner possible and I am delighted to say that everything went extremely smoothly.”

“Over the weeks ahead, we will continue to test and evaluate all the systems in both the terminal and the power station.”

