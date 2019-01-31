GSD critical of Govt’s ‘knee-jerk’ response on agency workers

The Gibraltar Government’s announcement on agency workers was a “knee-jerk” reaction to “mounting concern”, GSD Leader Keith Azopardi said yesterday, adding that it was a policy reached without consultation with unions.

He was reacting after Unite the Union and the GGCA complained about a lack of discussion or notice on the move.

The GSD said the unions should have been fully consulted and involved “as a matter of principle”, adding that the government’s handling of the announcement had caused confusion among workers in different sectors.

sion and lack of consultation over the grievances workers were demonstrating about,” Mr Azopardi said.

“What has government learned of last year’s criticism when it insufficiently consulted teachers if it is now again making decisions in this area and grandly announcing them without notice or consultation with the unions?”

“The GSD in government would have approached this consultation process with the unions and the necessary decision-making process in a different way.”

“We would ensure that there would be clarity of decisions, considered reflection and full notice to the unions of announcements to be made.”

