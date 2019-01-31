GPA attends LNG bunkering summit

Representatives from the Gibraltar Port Authority attended the Annual LNG Bunkering Summit in Amsterdam.

The summit provides insight into decision making, planning, development, operation, safety and training processes that are driving the LNG Bunkering market forward.

Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port said this event offered the opportunity for attendees to discuss the future of the LNG bunkering industry and meet with infrastructure operators, shipping companies, LNG suppliers and technology providers.

He added: “Gibraltar is a proactive player in this new market and there has been extensive interest in our plans to provide the platform for LNG operations in the near future.”

Advertisement

Mr Tirado and Bunkering Superintendent Daniel Perera are also meeting with the port’s partners based in Amsterdam.

Advertisement