Gibraltar Cadets working for Vocational Qualifications

This year the Gibraltar Cadets are celebrating their 10th anniversary and, in a milestone event, 30 local cadets have recently started to work towards their Cadet Vocational Qualification Organisation, National Vocational Qualifications Levels 1 & 2.

These courses give cadets the opportunity to develop their own personal skills in teamwork and citizenship.

Advertisement

They are internationally-recognised qualifications which combine a mix of theory and practical work and aim to help young people and adult volunteers to receive recognition for the skills they learn as cadets. These qualifications can then be used to help cadets to gain places at college, university or to secure employment.

Advertisement