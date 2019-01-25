Gib artists head to Cadiz for Easterly Winds cultural exchange

Seventeen local artists will have their work showcased in an exhibition called Easterly Winds at the Palacio de la Diputación Provincial de Cádiz on Tuesday.

The cultural art exchange between the Government of Gibraltar and the Diputación de Cádiz was the brain child of Magda Belloti, a half-Spanish and half-Gibraltarian gallery owner.

Together with the Gibraltar Cultural Services, Ms Belloti will host the first part of the project in Cádiz with the second half – Westerly Winds – being held in the Gustavo Bacarisas Art Gallery in March.

The local artists who will present their works are Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga, Paul Cosquieri, Nina Danino, Ermelinda Duarte, Lizanne Figueras, Vera Francis, Ana Garcia, Francis Gomila, Patrizia Imossi, Naomi Martinez, Alex Menez, Pat Naldi, Alan Perez, Diego Porral, Aaron Soleci, Christopher Tavares and Neville Zammit.

The exhibition has taken almost a year to put together and Ms Belloti said she got in touch with these artists because “they are all very talented”.

She said: “The artists in Gibraltar work very well and have a new approach with new ideas.”

“Their work should be seen abroad and Cádiz is the perfect location and the Palacio Provincial is a lovely historic building with a beautiful space for art.”

“Art and culture have no frontiers and we need to work together so that both communities can get to know each other.”

Ms Belloti is looking forward to bringing a collection of art works to present in Gibraltar on March 12.

Meanwhile, she is also thinking of future projects.

She said: “This experience is the first step and I hope this is only the beginning.”

“I dream of Gibraltar and my first memories as a child come from Gibraltar, of the Rock, the sea that surrounds it, the comforting smell and the streets.”

“A place where I feel safe and I love with all my heart.”

Christopher Tavares, one of the artists whose work will be featured, said: “We are very glad to be taking part and excited about the prospect of showcasing our work in Spain as the opportunity does not arise often.”

“We are very grateful to Magda for having been considered and it is going to be interesting taking Gibraltarian work outside of the Gibraltar context and see what the response will be like.”

Easterly Winds will be on display from January 29 until March 8.

