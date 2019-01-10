GDP tensions flare up as spouses voice concerns, prompting MoD reaction

A group of partners of officers at the Gibraltar Defence Police are planning a protest outside The Convent, alleging that serious issues at the force are being “swept under the carpet” by the Ministry of Defence.

The statement said the situation at the GDP was having a serious detrimental effect on both officers and their families.

The plans for a protest at 5pm on January 17 come after news that two senior officers will be reinstated following an investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment at the force.

In the statement, the partners questioned the MoD’s handling of the disciplinary process and said officers who complained were now being left in a vulnerable position and feared repercussions.

Last night the MoD insisted it took all complaints of harassment and bullying seriously, handling them in confidence and protecting complainants from any victimisation arising from their complaints.

“Any evidence of victimisation is taken seriously and will be investigated,” a spokesman said.

The MoD also defended its handling of the complaints and the subsequent disciplinary process.

“A number of complaints were the subject of independent review by a Chief Constable from an outside force early in 2018,” the spokesman said.

“All of the complainants have been notified of the outcome of that review, which resulted in the initiation of two misconduct investigations, one of which concluded in December 2018.”

“Complainants have also been informed on how they might appeal any decisions.”

The MoD said one of the misconduct investigations remained open and that it would be inappropriate to comment further.

But it added that it had sought legal advice over the press release issued by the partners of the GDP officers, alleging that it contained “a number of defamatory statements”.

The full press release was published online locally yesterday but was later removed and replaced with a summarised version.

