Full planning application for E1 filed

Full planning application for E1, a 21-storey development at 92 Devil’s Tower Road, has now been filed with the Town Planner.

The new application incorporates a number of design changes to reflect the feedback from the Development and Planning Commission at the time that outline planning permission was granted.

In September last year, outline planning permission was granted for a 24 storey development for 194 apartments. The original application was 231 apartments over 26 storeys.

Now, the full application is seeking permission for 174 apartments over 21 storeys.

On DPC concerns regarding the solidity of the building below the staggered volume of the upper floors, the lower levels with have a differentiated treatment to those levels above.

“The lower floors are also set back with respect to the upper levels, emphasising the reading of the overall building as a volume sitting above a podium element,” states a design revision summary.

Decorative perforated panels will be added to the north terraces in a bid to hide the air conditioning units.

The car parking facilities available at E1 is in the form of an automated car parking system.

The number of levels on the car stack has been increased by one additional floor and can now service 63 cars.

Two electrical vehicle charging points have been introduced adjacent to the access road leading into the site. This is to separate the charging area from the overall automated parking system and so that it can be part of the proposed carsharing club.

As outlined in the renewables report, a photovoltaic array over these parking areas is also introduced to contribute towards the electrical energy requirements.

There has been a change in stair arrangements and the original scissor-stair with two independent stairs wrapped around each other in a helical arrangement has been scrapped in favour of two separate independent stairs.

“This maintains alternative means of escape from a fire strategy perspective, without fundamentally altering the central core overall,” states the revision summary.

The layout of the basement has also changed, with all technical areas now located within the rear parking volume and the wellness centre and swimming pool located to the north.

Regarding the north face of the Rock floodlights, which are located at – by Metalrock EcoPark, Garrod Road, west of Beach View Terraces, by new tunnel roundabout / to the south of Eastern Beach car park and adjacent Restsso warehouse, it is expected that only the Beach View Terrace one will be affected by the building.

The developer has three solutions for the DPC to choose from regarding this. They are, changing angles of existing lights to avoid interference with new building, move lights adjacent to Beach View Terraces further west as required and introducing additional lights in the existing points to compensate for the reduced angles.

At present the date of when this project will be discussed at the DPC meeting is unknown as the plans have just been filed.

