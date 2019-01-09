Former pilot Prince William named as patron of air ambulance charity

By By Tony Jones and Tom Horton, Press Association

The Duke of Cambridge has been named as patron of London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s 30th Anniversary Campaign ahead of a visit to the service.

The campaign aims to highlight the charity’s vital work delivering life-saving treatment across London, and raise support for the development of new facilities.

William, a former pilot for the East Anglia Air Ambulance, will meet emergency responders during the visit to the Royal London Hospital in East London to mark the anniversary.

Jonathan Jenkins, chief executive of London’s Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Through his support, we aim to raise awareness of the life-saving work carried out by us and by air ambulances across the UK.

“Our crew face significant challenges when delivering our rapid response and cutting-edge medical treatments in London.

“Through funds raised in our 30th year, we plan to improve our facilities to ensure we can respond even faster, enhance our training and ensure our crews have the facilities they need for their mental health and wellbeing.”