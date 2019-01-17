Five-day week for Waterport Terraces Day Centre

Waterport Terraces Day Centre for the elderly will now open five days a week from Monday to Friday, the Care Agency has announced.

Users will continue benefit from a bus service running every weekday which provides service users with transport to the centre.

The Centre offers visitors a wide range of therapeutic and social activities, such as exercise classes and outings into the community, as well as a hair dressing service.

Centre manager Gilda Fa said: “Looking good and feeling good go hand in hand, and at the Day Centre we encourage our clients to take care of all aspects of their health and well-being.”

“Promoting and facilitating this service helps clients to take care of their appearance, which is important for social, health and psychological reasons.”

CEO Natalie Tavares said that with this extra resource, they may be able to reach out to more vulnerable people in the community, especially people who are feeling lonely or isolated.

Neil Costa, Minister for Health, Care and Justice, said: “I am delighted with the extended opening times, meaning more persons in our community can enjoy visiting the Day Centre.”

“I have visited the Centre on various occasions and have had the privilege to speak to many of our elderly community.”

“It is clear to see how much they value and enjoy their time at the Centre.”

Anyone interested in attending may refer themselves or referrals are also accepted from friends or relatives.

These can be submitted to the ‘Adult Social Services Team’ at 16 Governor’s Parade, or directly at the Waterport Terraces Day Centre.

