Europa FC head coach suspended in GFA betting probe

The Gibraltar Football Association has imposed a one-year suspension from all football-related activity on the Europa FC head coach Juan Jose Gallardo.
In the latest decision as part of the ongoing investigation into irregular betting activities, the Gibraltar Football Association’s Independent Disciplinary Board has sanctioned Juan Jose Gallardo Fernandez over breaches of the GFA’s betting regulations during his time as a registered Football Coach with the Association.
As a result Mr Gallardo Fernandez has been suspended from all football related activity for a year and fined £250.
This brings the total to seven persons sanctioned this season over similar breaches of the betting regulations.
Juan Jose Gallardo joins Diego Jose Perez Jimenez (former coach of Lincoln Red Imps and Lynx) who received a two year suspension plus a £500 fine alongside Ruben Blanco Rodriguez, the first Europa player sanctioned this season for breaches of the rules whilst at Mons Calpe and who received a six month suspension.
Earlier this month four other Europa players received sanctions over breaches of the GFA’s betting regulations, including Alberto Merino Sanchez (9 month suspension), Guillermo Roldan Mendez (Eighteen month suspension), Martin Rodrigo Belfortti (five year suspension plus £1200 fine) and Ivan Moya Tornay (seven year suspension plus £1,500 fine).
At the time Europa FC owner Peter Cabezutto reacted by condemning the actions of the players and stating that “if you bet you are out”, as he indicated there was no place at the club for the players.
Europa FC are expected to take the same actions against their head coach, with the club owner having stated prior to yesterday’s decision that “there is no place for anyone found betting at the club”.
The news came as Gibraltar football focused on yesterday’s Gibtelecom Rock Cup draw for the second round which brings together Europa against Lincoln Red Imps in what will be a match in which one of the two favourites will drop out in the early stages.
Europa are at present top of the first division with Lincoln at touching distance behind.