Customs arrest man for tobacco offences

A local man was arrested on suspicion of tobacco offences and 750 cartons of cigarettes were seized by Customs officers.

Following a routine patrol in the area of Waterport Road on Monday night, officers noticed a locally-registered vehicle acting suspiciously.

They noticed large cases of cigarettes inside the car and asked the driver to stop.

A chase ensued ending in the vehicle being stopped by the end of Emmerson’s Place.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession and transportation of a commercial quantity of cigarettes.

The car, 750 cartons of cigarettes and a Motorola radio transceiver were seized.

In a separate incident, Customs officers also seized a 4.2m rigid-hull inflatable boat and a 40hp outboard motor at Catalan Bay.

