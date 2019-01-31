Cross-border art show opens in Cadiz

A cross-border art show called Easterly Winds–Vientos de Levante was formerly opened on Tuesday, with works from 17 local artists on display in the Palacio de la Diputación de Cadiz.

There were many art disciplines put on display including paintings, drawings, photography, art installations and video work.

The 17 local artists who contributed to the exhibition were Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga, Paul Cosquieri, Nina Danino, Ermelinda Duarte, Lizanne Figueras, Vera Francis, Ana Garcia, Francis Gomila, Patrizia Imossi, Naomi Martinez, Alex Menez, Pat Naldi, Alan Perez, Diego Porral, Aaron Soleci, Christopher Tavares and Neville Zammit.

Mr Tavares told the Chronicle: “The feedback from those attending was great.”

“There was no overriding theme so people were able to see a collection of what is being produced in Gibraltar quite naturally.”

“As artists we can continue to foster the growth of work like this is there was more usable studio space available, something that Kitchen Studios is very keen to promote.”

The project was led and curated by gallerist Magda Bellotti and the exchange was overseen by Seamus Byrne, CEO at the Gibraltar Cultural Services.

Ms Bellotti described the launch as a “real success”, and praised the “marvellous” works of art on display.

She said: “Holding this exhibition in 2019 is particularly important because this year marks 50 years since the border closure.”

“Many families were torn apart during these years and it is these cultural exchanges like this that help to heal those old wounds.”

This project is part of a cultural art exchange between the Government of Gibraltar and the Diputación de Cádiz that was first suggested some three years ago.

Minister for Culture Steven Linares formally opened the exhibition, and he was joined by Diputación Vice President Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix and its cultural delegate Salvador Puerto Aguilar.

Mr Linares said: “Despite Brexit, Gibraltar will continue to have its doors open to Spain and to the rest of the world.”

“I have no doubt this cultural exchange will encourage new opportunities and future collaborations, be it educational, cultural, sport, tourism or leisure for that matter.”

Mr Ruiz Boix said this exhibition was the result of an idea for a cultural exchange was first put forward in 2016 when the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo met with Diputación President Irene García.

The second phase of the project will see artists from Cádiz coming to Gibraltar with the opportunity to exhibit their works in the Gustavos Bacarisas Gallery in March.

