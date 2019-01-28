Creativity on show as local children design their own gardens

Over 20 children recently joined the Gibraltar Horticultural Society (GHS) in their Design and Build a Miniature Garden Workshop at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Some serious brain power was used as they discussed what gardens could be used for.

The children then planned how they would use a garden, including what physical features they would incorporate as part of their final design.

The range and type of gardens that were produced was tremendous – ranging from relaxing yoga gardens, to jungles, to zoos, to football gardens and fairy gardens.

“The children showed great creative flair and imagination and constructed some amazing features such as bridges, garden hammocks, wild animal cages – so you could walk through the garden without getting eaten, a very practical consideration – swimming pools, ponds, rivers and streams,” a spokesman for the society said.

“These were supported and enhanced by a variety of plant material including succulents, herbs, vegetables and herbaceous perennials.”

“Lots of thought went into their placement within the gardens and it was great to see and hear the children thinking and discussing the factors around plant choice and placement.”

“A huge thank you to all who helped with the event, who were kept very busy assisting in gluing, planting, cutting, tying and building the miniature horticultural masterpieces.”

Promoting horticulture to the youth of Gibraltar is at the heart of the GHS’s mission and this is one of a series of events planned over the forthcoming growing year.

Please keep up to date with events at the society’s Facebook page – The Gibraltar Horticultural Society.

