Convent hosts first citizenship ceremony of 2019

Gibraltar welcomed 39 new British citizens at the first citizenship ceremony of 2019 held at the Convent earlier this week.

The head of CSRO Peter Linares opened ceremony and the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, received the oath of allegiance to the Queen and pledges of loyalty.

Also attending and speaking at the ceremony was the acting chief secretary and Chief Executive of the Gibraltar Courts Service, Hazel Cumbo.

Having lived on the Rock for 12 years, Swiss man Mario Suter was on of those who became a British citizen.

“I didn’t really know if I wanted to do it in the first place but I am very pleased that I have done it,” he said.

“It is not the most meaningful day to me to be honest because I have already got Gibraltarian citizenship and that meant much more to me than the British citizenship.”

“Because I really see Gibraltar as my home and I am really proud to be Gibraltarian,” he added.

Danish man Claus Olesen has been in Gibraltar many years and this week’s event “meant the conclusion of a long process in finally becoming British as well as Danish, so I am dual nationality. It’s a great feeling.”

“I am lucky to have two Queens,” he said.

Mr Olesen’s wife is Gibraltarian and he feels very proud to be considered part of the community too.

“Today is really an affirmation of being a true Gibraltarian and of course thereby British,” he said.

He believes Gibraltar is a “…fantastic place and I feel very welcome here.”

He also noted that it was “…very special to celebrate with 38 others here today.”

One of the things he likes about living on the Rock is that “…the ministers and even the Governor are just ordinary people, they know you by first name, they are very approachable and I think it shows you just what a special place we have.”

“Plus, it is very safe and in today’s world, where it is not so safe, Gibraltar is like a jewel.”

Mr Olesen also liked the formality of the citizenship ceremony, “…it is wonderful, not many countries treat this like it should be and today has been fantastic because it is very special.”

