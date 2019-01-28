Bus stops get clear signage

Bus stops in Gibraltar will get new flagpole signage in the first stage of bus stop improvements outlined in the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan.

The first flagpole sign will go up at Referendum Gates bus stop as part of the first phase which includes bus stops along the eastside, north district and the town centre.

The signs are designed to be more user-friendly and provide the name and location of the bus stop, the bus routes servicing the bus stop and direction in which the bus will be travelling in.

The bus stop signs will feature a new branding which will help clearly identify the bus stop, especially to visitors, but also regular users.

Other improvements as part of the whole initiative to further develop the existing bus service provided will include a new bus network map, new revised bus timetables in each bus stop, new route diagrams.

Paul Balban, the Minister for Public Transport, said: “I am delighted to introduce a number of improvements to the existing bus stop signage which will bring the bus service in line with today’s need for clearer and more meaningful signage.”

“These initiatives which will help bring the public transport offering into the 21st century and will help complement the excellent bus tracker service already available to users.”

