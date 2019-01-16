Brexit group posts huge billboards of MPs’ quotes around Dover

By Alastair Reid, Press Association

Giant posters featuring quotes from prominent Brexit politicians have been pasted onto billboards around Dover.

A pro-Remain group calling itself Led By Donkeys has claimed responsibility for the posters, the latest in a “public information campaign to remind the public of the statements and promises made to us by our MPs”, according to a statement.

A spokesperson for the group told the Press Association: “The news cycle is so fast nowadays, we forget what our leaders once said.

“If they want us to trust their judgment as we enter the choppy waters of Brexit it’s right that we remind ourselves of their record.”

The new posters include quotes from arch Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, Prime Minister Theresa May, former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox.

The group asked its Twitter followers to choose the quotes by posting them to the social network then turning the most-liked tweets.

The top-voted quote was a Jacob Rees-Mogg statement in 2011 which reads: “We could have two referendums. As it happens, it might make more sense to have the second referendum after the renegotiation is completed.”

Also included is a line from a speech given by Theresa May shortly before the referendum in 2016, in which she asserted that “remaining in the European Union means we will be more secure from crime and terrorism”.

The group has also installed posters in London and Essex, featuring Michael Gove’s assertion that “the day after we vote to leave, we hold all the cards and we can choose the path we want” and David Cameron’s tweet before the 2015 election asking voters to choose between “stability and strong Government with me or chaos with Ed Miliband”.

The spokesperson said: “The idea – like most half-decent ideas – came in a chat down the pub.

“We were talking about whether Cameron would one day delete his ‘chaos with Ed Miliband’ tweet, and someone said: ‘Let’s turn it into a Tweet You Can’t Delete.’ It went from there.”

Costs for the billboards are estimated to be in the region of £400, an amount paid for by the individuals involved themselves.

“Loads of people have been asking to contribute on Twitter but we haven’t got our act together to set up a crowdfunder,” the group said.

The next poster campaign will feature Boris Johnson, they added, referring to the former foreign secretary as “a treasure trove of hypocritical piffle”.