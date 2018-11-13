Twitter mourns former RGP dog Enzo

Former Gibraltar police dog Enzo has passed away, the dog section of Derbyshire police recently confirmed over Twitter.

German Shepherd Enzo was previously known as Zulu when he patrolled the Rock with PC Gerry Martinez, who now handles PD Stig.

The dog section at the UK constabulary has its own twitter handle, @DerbysDogPolice with 115,000 followers.

It announced on October 30 “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart to announce that PD Enzo has passed away. He was taken seriously ill and rushed to the vets yesterday.”

A further tweet added “PD Enzo came to Derbyshire constabulary from Gibraltar and found his forever home with his handler and family. He was brave, loyal and a best friend and partner. He loved being with his family and will be greatly missed. Truly a one off.”

As messages of support for the handler, Max, and his family came in another tweet stated that they will take great comfort in the kind words.

A day after his passing the Twitter handle posted a photograph of a rainbow and dedicated it to Enzo, giving a nod to the well-known phrase and poem ‘over the rainbow bridge’ used when an animal has died.

Enzo was not the only retired Derbyshire police dog who passed away recently, as five days later police dog Nelson died. “Nelson served with Derbyshire Police from 2007 – 2012 and retired to live a happy life with his handler Darren and family.”

Pics by Twitter handle @DerbysDogPolice

