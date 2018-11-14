Town Range plans filed with Town Planner

A new application for 22-24 Town Range has been filed by the developer, Range Court Ltd, with Town Planning.

Outline planning permission was granted in August and December last year for two different plans for the location, one of which included 18-20.

The existing building on Town Range is four storeys tall and the building behind is two storeys. Stephen Martinez at Arc Design Architects has created the new plans.

The applicant wanted to create four units with living and dining areas on the ground floor, in the area behind Town Range. On Town Range at that level the existing shop will remain and a bicycle storage area and bin storage will be created behind it.

The first floor of the units will have two bedrooms in each, while the first floor of the building on Town Range will be for a two bedroomed apartment with a living and dining area.

A master bedroom will be created on the second floor of each of the units. The Town Range side of the development will have another two bedroomed apartment with a living and dining area on the first second floor.

The roof terraces on each of the units there will be a Jacuzzi and a pergola. A three bedroomed apartment will be created at this level and the next on the Town Range side of the development. A roof terrace will also be created on this level.

