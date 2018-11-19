Three unions join forces on public service

Unite the Union, Gibraltar NASUWT and the GGCA have said they would be prepared to jointly negotiate on matters relating to the public service, where appropriate.

This comes after all three unions met on Friday to discuss how prior to announcing the Budget, the Government did not meet with them to discuss and negotiate on the annual increase for the public sector or other matters that affect workers.

“It is ironic that all three unions have negotiating rights for a number of sectors, but we have no role in negotiating matters that directly affect our respective memberships pre-budget,” the union said in a joint statement.

Unite the Union, Gibraltar NASUWT and GGCA said they would welcome a commitment from the Government that prior to announcing the 2019 budget, all three unions will be allowed to negotiate on matters that affect their memberships.

