Three friends launch joint exhibition at Fine Arts Gallery

Mark Baglietto, Pilar Alecio and Christine Borge launched their ‘Expressions’ exhibition earlier this week at the Fine Arts Gallery. The three friends decided of join forces to create this collective exhibition features artworks in different styles and mediums. The exhibition held at the Fine Arts Gallery was launched by the Minister for Culture Steven Linares earlier this week.

By Gabriella Peralta

Art is the common thread in the friendship between Mark Baglietto, Pilar Alecio and Christine Borge that brought the three of them together to produce an exhibition of works.

Contrasting styles, mediums, inspirations, and techniques can be seen at their exhibition, which also marks Ms Alecio’s first time exhibiting her work.

“It’s been a dream come true,” Ms Alecio told the Chronicle.

“Ever since I was a child I have wanted to be an artist, but life gets in the way. I developed a vocation for nursing and I didn’t have the energy after work to pursue art.”

“Maybe the time wasn’t right for me. Then about four years ago Mark finally convinced me to paint.”

Ms Alecio thanked Willa Vasquez for inspiring her and helping her pursue art, calling herself an “artist in evolution” who is continuing to work and thrive in this field.

After her retirement last year she now has time to “fly as an artist” and hopes to continue to develop her work.

For Ms Borge the launch of the exhibition has been “nerve wracking and hard work”.

Some of the artworks on shown by Ms Borge were created as far back as 1992 during her time in Edinburgh.

“I’ve got double of what I have here on show at home in portfolios, but I couldn’t frame them all,” said Ms Borge.

“For the next project I’ll have more of a subject matter, maybe with all watercolours or acrylics. Here I have a mix of everything and all my passions.”

Ms Borge’s muse is her granddaughter. She credits her granddaughter for igniting a “new spark” in her and fuelling her artwork.

Mr Baglietto was glad to be working with “two old friends” and felt excited to be unveiling this new exhibition.

He is exhibiting 33 artworks at this exhibition with works from the past four years.

“For me the goal of art is the vital expression of myself,” Mr Baglietto said.

Mr Baglietto added that he uses states of mind like “ecstasy, fear or sorrow” to fuel his artwork.

He described one of his paintings called ‘beyond daffodils’ and how he paints the language of flowers.

“Daffodils are flowers that were believed to grown in the underworld,” he said.

Mr Baglietto uses the daffodils in his work to express emotion.

The exhibition is open at the Fine Arts Gallery until December 7.

