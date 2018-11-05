Things that go ‘boo’ in the zoo

The Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park held a Halloween Open Day that featured a fancy dress competition, games, food, art classes, a raffle and a bouncy castle.

Swarms of Draculas, Harry Potter characters, skeletons and spiders descended on the Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park some bringing with them their carved out pumpkin for the animals to enjoy.

A feast of pumpkin soup, banana cake and other goodies were available as children dressed up and with faces painted toured the park observing in amazement at the animals with their pumpkins.

Manager of the Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park, Jess Leaper, said the day had been a great success with up to 100 children taking part in the event.

“It has been great, it has been really, really busy we started at 12.30 and the people have just been coming in waves, it’s great,” said Ms Leaper.

“We have vegan pumpkin soup, homemade buns and cakes, a raffle with fantastic prizes from some businesses in Gibraltar and we are very grateful for that.”

“We have had the talks in the Park, people bringing in their pumpkins and we have enough for our animals for the next week or two. The day has been a great success,” she added.

