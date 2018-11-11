Star Farrugia ready to represent the Rock at Miss World

Miss Gibraltar 2018 Star Farrugia left for her Miss World journey last Thursday. The Miss World pageant will take place this year in Sanya, China with the final taking place on December 8. This year marks the 68th edition of the Miss World pageant and Miss Farrugia is looking forward to meet the contestants and represent Gibraltar on an international stage.

Miss Farrugia is excited to represent the Rock at the annual pageant that will see her compete in sports competitions, as well as evening wear and the national costume round.

This year 122 contestants have been confirmed, with many countries including Algeria, Puerto Rico, Barbados, Luxemborg, Uganda and Latvia returning to the pageant after years of not competing.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhilar from India will be crowning her successor on the final night.

“At the moment I am extremely excited to go to Miss World,” said Miss Farrugia.

“I have heard so many great things from past winners’ experiences and I just can’t wait to go there, meet the rest of the girls and start what I am sure will be an amazing experience.”

Throughout her time in the pageant Miss Farrugia will visit cultural landmarks in Sanya, as well as visiting other nearby cities and villagers. The contestants will be immersed in Chinese culture and in past years have visited schools as part of their experience.

As part of the pageant the contestants will be showing their ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ portfolio where they show the charity work they have undertaken.

“I have my portfolio ready which includes everything I have done so far,” Miss Farrugia said.

“I have done the Med-Steps Challenge, but because of the recent weather a cake stall and a few other events I had planned had to be cancelled. I also did a charity spinning class, and a Zumba fitness class.”

The money Miss Farrugia has raised so far will be donated to Clubhouse.

“I will continue to do some more charity work when I am back from Miss World,” said Miss Farrugia.

As well as her own charity work, Miss Farrugia ha been assisting other charities by participating in flag days and collecting donations.

Miss Farrugia is looking forward to meeting the contestants later this week, but has been able to reach out to a few people.

“I think we are all very nervous and excited at the same time.”

At the pageant she has opted to take part in the Dances of the World competition where she will perform a short dance themed on Gibraltar.

Miss Farrugia hopes to do Gibraltar proud and be a good role model for the younger generation.

“I am really focusing on being a good role model, and now everything I do I am trying to make sure it gives a good impression,” she said.

“I want to shows girls they should be confident in who they are and should always fight for what they want.”

