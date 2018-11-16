Sir Joe opens revamped NatWest branch

Minister for Economic Development Sir Joe Bossano formally opened the NatWest International Line Wall Road branch yesterday morning following a million pound investment in the premises.

The bank is also celebrating 30 years on the Rock.

Head of Corporate and Commercial at the bank, David Bruce, welcomed Sir Joe, staff and customers and gave them a run down on the changes the investment made.

These included the addition of more ATMs, CDMs (coin deposit machines) and other banking machines. New consultation spaces, including mini spaces for services that can be dealt with swiftly.

“Banking habits are changing, people want to bank in a more convenient manner to fit into their busy schedules while also having the ability to speak to someone about their more complex needs,” said Mr Bruce.

“To make life easier our new branch design allows our customers to make those choices, this can be through our automation wall or using the iPads station where you can log into your online banking. Alternatively we still have areas where you can speak to our colleagues about your financial needs and requirements,” he added.

He thanked all present and especially his staff who worked through the refurbishment and all its disruptions.

Before Sir Joe declared the refurbished premises opened he said, “We are at a very important juncture in Gibraltar’s history as we have just learned that the Cabinet has approved the exit package for the withdrawal from the European Union. That withdrawal will mean we will continue to have the same obligations and rights at the end of 2020 and we will see at the beginning of 2021 what we are in and whether we want to be.”

“It’s again change and the message I want to give you is that change is a part of life, that we must not be scared of the unknown.”

“Therefore Gibraltar can only survive by being quicker than other people, faster than other people, adapting more than other people and then we can keep on growing.”

“I have no doubt that we will survive the exit from the European Union and be better, bigger and wealthier at the end.”

