Schoolteachers briefed on new technologies

Minister for Education Dr John Cortes opened the “New Technologies in Education” training workshop at the University of Gibraltar yesterday.

The workshop brought together industry specialists from Gibraltar and abroad to speak to local schoolteachers.

Dr Cortes said: “It is up to us to ensure that the importance of New Technologies is understood within and outside the classroom.”

“In this way our young people, and our community will embrace these technologies as it did as it did with telecommunications gaming.”

“Few can deny that our education system is much more open to change, improvement and adaptation it has ever been.”

“We must respond to the needs of these industries, and we must as teachers ensure that our students to embrace this.”

Dr Cortes highlighted the importance of the public and private sectors working together to ensure young people are trained up and “home grown young people” can take up jobs in these industries.

