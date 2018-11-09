School of Health studies confers 19 degrees

The Gibraltar Health Authority’s School of Health Studies, St George’s University of London and Kingston University London have conferred nineteen degrees on students and staff from the GHA and the Care Agency, at a graduation ceremony held at the Rock Hotel yesterday.

The Minister for Health, Care and Justice Neil Costa addressed those in attendance, along with the Principal of the GHA’s School of Health Studies, Dr Ron Coram.

Also in attendance was St George’s University’s Pro Vice Chancellor and Executive Dean, Professor Andy Kent.

Eight graduates received their BSc (Hons) Nursing (Adult) awards from Professor Kent.

Advertisement

In order to qualify for this award, the graduates studied full-time in Gibraltar, undertaking theoretical and practical assessments.

A further eight members of staff from the GHA qualified to receive a BSc Health Care Practice award, with two members of staff completing a programme of study leading to the award of a Post Graduate Certificate in Learning and Teaching in Higher Education.

Additionally, Dr Coram received an Honorary Doctorate from the University Kingston London, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to enterprise, education and employment in Gibraltar.

Dr Coram noted that: “The pace has been demanding, as students have to sit through examinations, undertake assessments as well as having to acquire and develop a range of clinical skills that are practised within a contemporary and dynamic health service.”

“Of the eight graduates that completed the BSc (Hons) programme, three have achieved a 1st Class with Honours. This is a wonderful achievement. All students have to demonstrate a commensurate level of academic standing prior to any consideration for higher education, and for some students this has meant going back to studying after several years.”

The GHA’s Director of Nursing, Sandie Gracia, commented: “I would like to thank all the clinicians within various areas across health and care settings, who have been pivotal in helping students achieve their awards.”

“I would like to welcome these new staff nurses into post, and into the profession, as they take on the responsibilities and accountability which come with the role of Registered Nurse as they strive to provide high quality, safe and compassionate care.”

Mr Costa said: “I am delighted, and immensely proud, of our staff members at today’s graduation ceremony, who are rightly receiving the rich rewards of their studies.”

“An enormous amount of effort, sacrifice and commitment is required to juggle work, studies, and in some instances, family life, in order to achieve the results being acknowledged today – I would like to express my wholehearted congratulations to each and every one of them.”

“Their achievements are testament to their admirable dedication in attaining the very high standards set by the School of Health Studies, Kingston University and St George’s University.”

“Standards that must be maintained and sustained throughout the practitioners‘ careers as they embark upon, and continue on, the journey of lifelong learning. I would also like to congratulate Dr Coram on receiving his Honorary Doctorate and the recognition of his exceptional contribution to the student experience, enterprise, education and employment in Gibraltar.”

Advertisement